FUGA signs delivery platform services deal with Beggars Group

A new partnership will see the integration of Beggars Group’s technology platform with FUGA’s digital supply chain technology.

FUGA will now "service all of Beggars' global DSP partners with the group's entire catalogue and new releases across all five labels", according to today's announcement.

The two organisations have already completed the migration of Beggars' catalogue across 4AD, Matador, Rough Trade Records, XL Recordings and Young labels.

FUGA's London-based team has doubled in size over the last 12 months. As a result of this expansion, Liz Northeast - previously the company's client relations director - has been appointed as FUGA's UK general manager. She will lead the company's London team, overseeing existing UK clients and partner relations, including Beggars.

Pieter van Rijn, CEO of FUGA, said: “As one of the most influential label groups in both the UK and global independent music, Beggars Group is an incredibly exciting addition to our international clients, with FUGA now a route to market for a significant portion of the world’s new releases."

Simon Wheeler, director of global commercial strategy at Beggars Group, described FUGA as "an ideal delivery partner for us".

"Their best-in-class supply chain will allow us to maintain full control over our rights and catalogue while servicing our digital partners around the world and keeping up with the many and varied developments in the modern digital marketplace," he said.