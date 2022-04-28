Fuga signs distribution deal with Swedish label Year0001

Downtown-owned Fuga has announced a global distribution and marketing services deal with Stockholm-based label and creative studio Year0001.

Year0001's roster includes post-punk band Viagra Boys (pictured) and Swedish rapper Yung Lean.

The partnership will see Fuga working across all digital distribution, marketing and label services, including sync licensing and audience engagement, for Year0001 releases.

Fuga will additionally take on global physical distribution for the Nordic label, a move that ramps up Fuga’s presence within physical distribution, following successes achieved through a recent partnership Proper Music Group.

In addition, London-based marketing company DreamTeam will continue working with Year0001 and Fuga on global marketing strategy for the labels’ artist campaigns.

The first new music to be released under the agreement includes Yung Lean’s mixtape Stardust, which came out earlier this month, and Viagra Boys’ new album Cave World, set for a release on July 8.

Later releases from the label will include albums by Bladee, Ecco2k, Whitearmor from the Drain Gang collective and the new studio album by Yung Lean.

To support the changes, Ebba Guhnby joins Fuga as business development manager, bringing with her a wealth of experience in label management and e-commerce. Liz Northeast was promoted to UK general manager last year, and Emma Cordell is newly hired as senior communications manager.

Oskar Ekman, CEO of Year0001, said: “We’re delighted to be joining Fuga, whose reputation in leading music technology and forward-thinking analytics make them the perfect choice for Year0001 artists. Our partnership is the beginning of an exciting new period and we look forward to exploring the vast range of possibilities Fuga offers.”

Ebba Guhnby commented: “Year0001 is one of the most exciting labels out there right now, with a roster that features some of the industry’s most progressive artists. Our partnership with them marks a significant step for Fuga and its expansion in the Nordic region. We’re excited to be collaborating with a label that continues to break boundaries and supporting their growth with Fuga’s full-suite of services and technology.”

Earlier this year, Fuga signed a digital distribution deal with Mascot Label Group, the independent label family home to artists such as Black Stone Cherry, Beth Hart, Shaman’s Harvest, Vola and Dragged Under.