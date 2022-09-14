FUGA teams with One Little Independent ahead of new Björk album

FUGA has announced that it is taking on the digital distribution and marketing services for independent label One Little Independent Records (OLI).

FUGA will provide distribution technology and global marketing services to OLI, including access to the distributor’s extensive trends platform and growing audience engagement team, led by recently promoted Melissa Fernie.

FUGA’s marketing services team was recently bolstered by a raft of hires and promotions, including Helen Barrass who joined as head of marketing strategy and Karma Bertelsen who was promoted to marketing strategy manager, UK.

Formed in 1985 as One Little Indian, OLI has signed such pioneering acts as Björk, Sugarcubes, Sneaker Pimps, Chumbawamba, Alabama 3, and Skunk Anansie. Renamed One Little Independent Records in June 2020, the London-based label's active roster now includes Ásgeir, Poppy Ackroyd, Galya Bisengalieva, Bad Breeding and Kathryn Williams.

Liz Northeast, FUGA's UK general manager, said: “OLI's fierce independence and approach to placing artists front and centre is aligned withFUGA's own strategy, where we aim to consistently support our partners in their efforts to amplify and grow their artists, both locally and globally. We are honoured to partner with Derek Birkett and the team at OLI at such a pivotal time.”

Today’s partnership comes shortly before the arrival of Björk’s new album Fossora. Released on September 30, her tenth album released in partnership with OLI, is the first in five years.

Derek Birkett, OLI Founder and MD said: "We’re excited to be working with Liz and thewider FUGA team, we know their passion and dedication to independence and fairness is a great match for us."