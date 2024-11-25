Fuga to distribute Mind Of A Genius Records as part of services deal

Fuga has formed a new partnership with Mind Of A Genius Records (MOAG), the Los Angeles-based independent label.

Founded in 2013 by David Dann, MOAG has a diverse roster spanning electronic, new-soul, R&B, and more.

Fuga will focus on strengthening MOAG’s global presence and expanding its artists' reach through distribution, marketing and strategic support. It will provide comprehensive services, including digital and physical distribution, sync and licensing opportunities, and advanced data analytics.

MOAG’s roster of artists includes Mindchatter, Kwaye, Karnaval Blues, Peter $un and Jordan Astra, alongside frontline releases.

The announcement follows MOAG’s recent expansion across its A&R division, including the hire of Andrew Hove as general manager to lead A&R efforts amongst a raft of new signings made by the company.

"Mind Of A Genius is beyond thrilled about our partnership with Fuga,” said founder David Dann. “As a label that prides itself on fostering quality music, Fuga's expertise, innovative marketing approach and incredible staff felt like the ideal next home for us and our roster. We strongly believe this collaboration will help us amplify our artists' voices and reach new heights in today's dynamic music landscape.“

“Fuga is proud to be the chosen partner for Mind Of A Genius as they embark on an exciting next chapter,” said Zach Koche, Fuga’s senior director of business development, Americas. “With an exceptional roster and reputation dedicated to elevating artists, we look forward to working closely with the Mind Of A Genius’ expert team and further connecting their roster to global audiences.”

The partnership follows a raft of new signings for Fuga in the Americas, including distribution and marketing partnerships with Arkade, publishing, label and management company Artist House and Mexico-based music company Movida Musica.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sarah Landy, David Dann, Zach Koche, Andrew Hove, Victoria Tsigonis