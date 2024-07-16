Fuga to power releases for One House as it unveils raft of new label clients

Downtown-owned distributor Fuga has signed One House, Critical Music and British-Nigerian Afrobeats star Maleek Berry’s imprint, Berry’s Room.

One House is home to platinum-selling DJ and producer, Eliza Rose, as well as Pretty Girl (pictured), Yung Singh and Kevin Saunderson.

It will utilise Fuga’s global distribution and marketing services in a wide-ranging partnership that includes physical distribution, sync, YouTube channel management and access to the company’s trends and analytics platform.

One House has grown into an award-winning business encompassing a record label, creative agency, management company and live agency. Independent creators retain ownership and creative control over their work.

One House has a global roster of electronic acts including management clients Shanti Celeste, Dan Shake, Surusinghe and Inner City, and label clients, Pretty Girl, Gan Gemi, Avalon Emerson and Not To Twos.

Fuga’s partnership with One House kicked off with an EP release from Pretty Girl, Get Back To Me. The release secured 30-plus playlist additions across DSPs and a debut chart position on Australian’s ARIA charts.

Napper Tandy, founder of One House, said: “Everything we do at One House is designed to provide game-changing support to a new generation of exceptional artists, on their own terms. Fuga gives us the support and flexibility we need, combined with cutting-edge tools, to deliver on this promise.”

We look forward to working alongside these game-changing labels to connect their artists to audiences around the world Lara Baker

Fuga has also announced a new partnership with drum & bass label Critical Music. Founded over 20 years ago by renowned electronic DJ and producer Kasra, Critical Music will use Fuga’s global distribution and marketing services to support the label’s current and future releases.

Critical Music’s global roster includes Switzerland's QZB, Austria’s Mefjus and the Netherlands’ Waeys, as well as UK talents Ivy Lab, Halogenix and Spectral.

In addition, Fuga has partnered with Berry’s Room, the label of British-Nigerian producer and recording artist Maleek Berry. The wide-ranging deal will see the company provide distribution, marketing and YouTube channel management for Berry’s catalogue as well as the release of his forthcoming debut album.

Fuga's partnership with Berry's Room will also provide an outlet for Maleek to support and release the next generation of Afrobeats talent.

Recent chart success for Fuga clients includes Firebird Music’s artist Slash debuting at No.8 on the UK albums chart with Orgy Of The Damned, and The Hives (ATC Management) securing a UK No.2 album with The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The announcement also follows Fuga’s new partnership with Irish label Rubyworks, home to Grammy winners Rodrigo Y Gabriela, Jamie Duffy and Lyra. Rubyworks utilises Fuga’s digital and physical distribution, marketing strategy and YouTube channel management offering.

Lara Baker, Fuga’s general Manager, UK & IE, said: “As Fuga’s growth and expansion in the important UK and Irish markets continues, we are excited to welcome some of the industry’s most valuable and forward-thinking labels to our client base. We look forward to working alongside these game-changing labels to connect their artists to audiences around the world.”