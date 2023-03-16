Fuga unveils promotions for Liz Northeast, Dorothée Imhoff and Sven Zeevalk

Fuga has revealed a series of promotions at the company.

The B2B distributor, which is part of Downtown, has named Dorothée Imhoff as its new chief commercial officer, Liz Northeast as SVP EMEA and Sven Zeevalk as global head of operations.

The latest appointments follow a range of other promotions, with former CCO, David Driessen, moving to a new position as chief business officer of Downtown Music and Darren Owen’s promotion to chief operations officer.

Now based in Paris, Imhoff joins Fuga’s executive team as chief commercial officer and will be responsible for global commercial strategy, as well as ensuring that the distributor is supporting the needs of their client base.

Imhoff joined Fuga in 2014 as a business development consultant and was the distributor’s first UK hire. Over the next eight and a half years, Imhoff was directly responsible for the reshaping of Fuga’s UK client base, expanding the company’s presence from within the UK and into the whole of Europe, including the acquisition of clients such as Beggars Group and Year0001. In 2021, Imhoff became SVP, EMEA.

Former UK general manager Liz Northeast is moving into the role of SVP EMEA. Based out of the company’s London office, Northeast’s new role will see her responsible for Fuga’s commercial strategy and business within the wider UK and EMEA markets. Northeast’s US counterpart, Sarah Landy, joined the distributor as SVP, Americas in August 2022.

Northeast joined Fuga as client relations director in 2021, following senior roles at The Orchard and AWAL. Progressing within a year to become general manager, UK, Northeast has played a key role in establishing various company-wide initiatives and acquiring clients including Marathon Music Group and One Little Independent. Fuga’s UK staff has tripled in the last three years.

Dorothée Imhoff, CCO of Fuga, said: “It is a privilege to be moving into the role of CCO - working closely with our new president, Christiaan Kröner - and I look forward to continuing in Dave’s footsteps, ensuring that we remain the grounded, personable, close-to-our-clients’-needs team that I have been proud to be a part of since 2014. I also look forward to continuing to work alongside Liz Northeast in her new role as SVP EMEA. I have no doubt she will lead EMEA’s business operations with integrity and passion.”

Liz Northeast, SVP EMEA of Fuga, said: “It is an honour to be moving into the SVP, EMEA role at Fuga, an organisation whose core mission to empower independent labels and music companies with forward-thinking services fully aligns with my own passion and advocacy for the independent community. I look forward to working more closely with Dorothée in her elevated role as CCO and with Fuga's EMEA teams to develop and expand our reach across the region.”

Meanwhile, Sven Zeevalk, former regional head of operations, EMEA has been upped to global head of operations, based in the Amsterdam office. Zeevalk is responsible for the company’s global operations, including overseeing the regional heads of APAC, EMEA and Americas as well as all client integrations and the global support team.

Milan-based Erica De Marchi will be taking on the role of regional head of operations for EMEA following Zeevalk’s promotion.

Sven Zeevalk, global head of operations, said: “Having been a part of Fuga’s operations for almost six years, I feel excited to be taking on this next challenge in leading our global operations team. I look forward to working together with our regional heads and continuing to ensure Fuga delivers and maintains the first-class client support and services it is known for.”



PHOTO: (L-R) Liz Northeast, Dorothée Imhoff and Sven Zeevalk