G2 Esports expands into music with label launch

G2 Esports is expanding into music with the release of its first single.

Founder and CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez leads a team of metal artists on the inaugural release from G2’s newly launched record label.

Our Way features Rodriguez alongside guitarist Jason Richardson (Chelsea Grin, Born Of Osiris, All Shall Perish), drummer Luke Holland (Falling In Reverse, Starset, The Word Alive), and Finnish singer Noora Louhimo (Battle Beast).

The track also features Taylor Davis and Chinese-born American cellist Tina Guo, who worked under the musical direction of Hans Zimmer on the movie Dune .

The accompanying music video also launches the official pro kit jersey 2022, created in partnership with Adidas. Some of G2’s best known players feature in the music video wearing the new 2022 jersey.

"We are the number one esports organisation in the world,” said Rodriguez. “And now, we are setting the stage to entertain everybody beyond just competitive video games. This is the beginning of an insane, fun ride."

Our Way by G2 is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, and Deezer. The song will also be available on rhythmic games such as Beat Saber.

G2 was co-founded in 2015 by League of Legends player-turned-team owner, Carlos Rodriguez, and veteran esports entrepreneur and investor, Jens Hilgers.

In the past five years, G2 has built a global fanbase of over 35 million fans spanning EMEA, North American, Latin America and Asia Pacific. G2 currently counts the likes of Adidas, Ralph Lauren, BMW, Logitech G, Philips, Red Bull, Twitch, Pringles and Mastercard amongst its strategic commercial partners.

It has an Instagram following of 1.3 million and Twitter followers in excess of 1.2 million.