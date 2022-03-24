Gaming music start-up Styngr partners with WMG

Stynger, a start-up which offers game developers a pre-cleared library of music and clips to use in games, has partnered with Warner Music Group.

Alex Kamins, SVP, new business and ventures at Warner Music, said: “Partnering with Styngr will allow us to expand the presence of music across the global gaming ecosystem. These integrations will enhance the experience of players and provide new, gaming native opportunities for WMG artists to engage their fans and generate incremental income.”

A number of game developers will have the ability to integrate licensed WMG recordings into their platforms for inclusion in customised radio stations and music-based character enhancements using Styngr software developer kits. The partnership will give developers access to tracks from portions of Warner's music catalogue.

Styngr co-founder Alex Tarrand said: “Our mission is to remove the barriers and let gaming studios – especially the massive middle class of developers – offer music in a way that reduces licensing friction whilst being gamer friendly. Gaming is in our DNA and our service caters to how games are leveraging music today as well as the future of audio vanities. We allow developers to get the commercial music their users want without having to handle music licensing, distribution, and payments on their own. We also offer the option to flip the model on its head and monetise popular music within a game.”

He added: “Our solution offers top tracks to gamers. It’s simple to integrate and handles all the backend rights management. Styngr ensures artists are paid for their music and gamers get an amazing experience. We also will assist our clients in connecting with our label partners for other in-game artist exclusives from some of music’s biggest acts.”