Gamma expands into Africa and Middle East

Gamma launched with some fanfare earlier this year.

Now the music and creative multi-media company headed by Larry Jackson is expanding operations into the emerging markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Leading the effort is music industry veteran Sipho Dlamini, who has joined the company as president, Africa & Middle East. He is joined by international supermodel and UN Commonwealth Ambassador Naomi Campbell, who is named special advisor, Africa & Middle East.

The Africa operation will be based in Lagos, Nigeria and in the Middle East from Dubai, UAE.

“Africa and the Middle East are vital to Gamma’s long-term vision and success,” said co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson. “These regions have historically been under-appreciated wellsprings of rich musical talent spanning multiple genres, cultures, and styles just waiting to be introduced to the rest of the world. Gamma is an unconventional company and we pride ourselves in taking an unconventional approach to unlocking value for all artists, worldwide.”

“Elevating the cultural and artistic richness of artists in Africa and the Middle East has been a passion of mine over my entire career,” said Naomi Campbell. “Gamma is a special company with a unique mission that I’m proud to support and help advance throughout the region."

Sipho Dlamini most recently held the position of CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, after four years as Managing Director.

“I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have leading our artist empowerment effort in Africa and the Middle East than Sipho,” said Jackson. “He is the No.1 market leader in the No.1 rising market in the world. His proven track record blending street-level connection to culture with board-level business savvy is exactly what both gamma. and the region at large needs to realise our full potential.”

“Gamma is precisely the right vision at the right time for Africa and the Middle East,” said Sipho Dlamini. “It’s important to understand and differentiate between the many markets that make up this region, which Larry and the team at Gamma understand intimately. I’ve dedicated my life to making talent more available and accessible in all formats, from TV to live events, to digital platforms. Working with gamma. to blend these formats into a true artist-first experience is a dream opportunity that I’m looking forward to making a reality.”

Gamma’s digital distribution arm Vydia established a foothold on the continent in 2017, which has since become the second-largest region in total consumption behind the US. The company also has established key partnerships with record labels such as emPawa Africa, Mavin Records, DC Talents, and others.

“It has been exciting to see influential leaders and high-growth labels in Africa, such as Mr. Eazi’s emPawa Africa and Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, expand their business opportunities independently with the right capital investments and infrastructure support provided by Vydia,” said label and artist relations manager, June Saba. “African tastemakers are acquiring more influence worldwide while maintaining the authenticity of the culture and that feel-good energy Afro-beat embodies.”

The company exclusively distributed and marketed last Friday’s launch of Rema’s Rave & Roses (Ultra) album within African territories. It includes the hit Calm Down, which currently has achieved over five billion streams globally.

According to the latest IFPI Global Music Report, the Middle East and Africa combined for a year-on-year increase in recorded music revenue of 23.8%, as well as the highest share of streaming than any region in the world, at 95.5% of revenues.