Gamma forms global partnership with Three Six Zero Recordings

Gamma has formed a global partnership with Three Six Zero Recordings, which is part of the international management and entertainment company.

Under the agreement, Gamma will provide music distribution, marketing and multimedia production services to the label.

“Three Six Zero Recordings’ focus is on the next generation of innovative creatives within the music space, representing talent that bridges the gap between music, film and TV, which aligns with Gamma’s ecosystem,” said a statement.

Both Jaden and Willow will take on partnership roles with Three Six Zero Recordings in this new relationship.

“Mark Gillespie and his team have established a remarkable and progressive business with Three Six Zero Recordings,” said Gamma co-founder & CEO Larry Jackson. “We’re philosophically aligned and I know working together with a kindred spirit will help us further advance the work of their innovative artists, exactly the type of creative talent we launched gamma. to support.”

“Cutting-edge artists want a modern way of distributing their content, I feel strongly that is what Larry is building at Gamma,” said Three Six Zero CEO Mark Gillespie. “We are really excited to be working together.”