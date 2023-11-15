Gary Chan named as MD of Universal Music Hong Kong and SVP of Universal Music Greater China

Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has appointed Gary Chan as managing director of Universal Music Hong Kong and senior vice president of UMGC.

He will be based in Hong Kong and will report directly to Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China.

With a career spanning over three decades, Gary Chan joins UMGC from Media Asia Group Holdings, where he served as executive director for 15 years, managing operations across Asia and its portfolio of over 50 artists, including Andy Lau, Sammi Cheng, Leon Lai, and Miriam Yeung.

Prior to joining Media Asia Group, Chan served as MD at both Warner Music Hong Kong and EMI Music Hong Kong. During his tenure at Warner Music, he introduced artist management within the company, developing a full-service business for artists in the region. Additionally, he helped foster breakthrough talents including Khalil Fong, Fiona Sit, Endy Chow, Pakho Chau, Shine, and deepened collaborations between Hong Kong and Taiwan to develop acts such as Eric Moo, Cheung Yu and Jeff Cheung.

Timothy Xu, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, said: “Gary's remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry extend far beyond Hong Kong, marking his dedication and visionary approach. At Universal Music, we have built upon the distinct legacy of the PolyGram label, shaping Canto-pop culture and profoundly impacting the music scenes in Hong Kong and Asia over the past half-century. With Gary stepping into this pivotal role, we not only reaffirm our commitment to uphold this legacy but also set our sights on the future. His leadership will be instrumental in driving the next wave of growth for Chinese music culture and unlocking greater global success.”

Gary Chan said: “I'm deeply honoured to be entrusted with this role. Hong Kong, with its rich cultural tapestry and innovative spirit, remains a creative hub in the entertainment industry. At Universal Music, I anticipate an exciting journey ahead. Together, we will harness our creative strengths to venture into new areas and develop innovative strategies, ensuring our position as leaders in the ever-changing music world.”

Chan served as the chairman of IFPI Hong Kong for 10 years, from 2016 to September 2023, and has held the position of secretary for the Hong Kong Performing Industry Association since 2009.