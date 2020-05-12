George Ezra signs to PPL for international royalties

George Ezra has signed to PPL for the administration of his international neighbouring rights collections.

Sophomore album Staying at Tamara’s helped Ezra win British Male Solo Artist at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

Ezra’s Shotgun and Paradise singles featured in the Top 10 of PPL’s Most Played Tracks of 2018, a chart which uses exclusive radio and TV music useage data to find the songs most commonly played on the airwaves across the country.

Ezra will benefit from over 95 agreements that PPL holds with collective management organisations (CMOs) around the world. In 2018, these agreements covered 96% of the global value of the neighbouring rights markets for performers.

In 2019, PPL’s international revenue had a record year, collecting £86.7 million, though there are warnings about the impact of Covid-19 in the years ahead.

Peter Leathem, CEO at PPL, said: “We are proud that George Ezra and his team have chosen PPL to administer his international neighbouring rights. He will benefit from the quality of our operations, our technology and our team, who are excited to be representing one of the UK’s brightest talents.

“Our position in the neighbouring rights market is unique given the scale of our collections and operations, which allows us to invest heavily in our people, data and technology infrastructure. In 2019, we generated £86.7 million from this part of our business. We have strong relationships with our counterparts around the world, we have a voice in global discussions on rights management and we play a central role in data initiatives to help grow the market further.

“George joins a growing number of performers using our international collections service and we are delighted to welcome him to the PPL community.”

