Glassnote partners with AI-powered tech platform Hook

Glassnote Records has revealed details of a new partnership with AI music technology platform Hook.

The deal will see tracks by the label’s acts Tors, Bby, Hayes Warner and Dylan Cartlidge being added to Hook’s library, enabling users to create remixes and mash-ups for use on social media.

More songs from Glassnote’s roster – which includes the likes of Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Phoenix, Two Door Cinema Club and more – are due to be added.

Launched last month, the New York-based app enables artists to monetise new versions of songs created by fans and shared online.

Gaurav and his team have shown that they are truly focused on putting artists first Daniel Glass, Glassnote Music

Daniel Glass, founder and president of Glassnote Music, said: “Glassnote Records is proud to embrace progressive, open-minded, and forward-thinking ideas. It has always been our goal to run toward what's next, focusing on the potential of new technologies while recognising artists' creative integrity as the number one priority and something to be strongly protected. We believe Hook does just that: providing a comprehensive solution to the use of remixed music across social platforms in a way that emphasises artists' control and compensation. With Hook, fans can engage with their favourite music in a manner that rewards their own creativity while also benefiting the artists who participate with proper attribution of rights. Gaurav and his team have shown that they are truly focused on putting artists first. We are confident that Hook will deliver real value to artists of all levels, and we’re eager to hear what Hook users create.”

Glassnote has nurtured and supported incredible, groundbreaking artists for nearly two decades Gaurav Sharma, Hook

Gaurav Sharma, founder & CEO of Hook, added: “Hook unlocks music expression for everyone and builds community through music in the way we always have – through our favourite songs and artists. Glassnote has nurtured and supported incredible, groundbreaking artists for nearly two decades. We are excited to hear how our growing community of music lovers creates with the addition of this world-class music to our library!”