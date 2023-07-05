Glassnote Records signs indie-pop trio Tors

Glassnote Records has signed UK indie-pop trio Tors.

Tors have recently supported Sam Ryder on tour, in addition to their own sold-out UK headline dates.

The band from Devon made the BBC Radio 1 Introducing List with their current single, Amsterdam.

Tors join a roster of artists at Glassnote including Phoenix, Mumford & Sons, Two Door Cinema Club and Jade Bird.

Daniel Glass, Glassnote Records founder and president, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Tors to the Glassnote roster. Their exuberance for music is unmatched, and that is evident in their deep connection to their fans and in their respect among the writing community.”

Ben Reynard, head of Glassnote Records in the UK and Europe, added: “Tors have built an incredible community around their music and getting to watch that come to fruition on their recent sold-out UK tour was fantastic to see. They are prolific writers with the potential to fill arenas and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them”.

The band have amassed millions of views on TikTok from their a capella performances and other live footage. They have 167,000 followers on the platform and 2.6 million likes.

Their studio HQ is a converted barn in Devon, which has welcomed fellow artists for collaborations. The band members have co-writes with acts including Declan J Donovan and Dean Lewis.

Tors have also played shows with Tom Walker, John Newman and Picture This.

PHOTO: (L-R) Ben Reynard (Head of UK / EU, Glassnote), Hermine Adrian (Head of International Marketing & Promotions, Glassnote), Theo Weedon (Tors), Matthew Weedon (Tors), Jack Bowden (Tors), Seth Kallen (Founder of This Fiction, manager), Luke Amis (This fiction, manager)