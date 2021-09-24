Goldie & James Davidson sign to Three Six Zero

Three Six Zero Recordings has signed Goldie and James Davidson's project Subjective.

The label will release the second album created by collaboration between the drum n bass pioneer and the engineer-producer.

The deal was the result of the long-standing relationship between Three Six Zero Recordings president Pete Tong and Goldie. Tong signed the producer for his debut album Timeless 25 years ago.

"When Goldie and I connected again we knew we had unfinished business," said Tong. "It's been really inspiring to be working with him and James on the new Subjective music. I think they have made a game changing record and I’m super excited to share it with the world.”

Three Six Zero Recordings CEO and co-founder Mark Gillespie also welcomed Subjective to the label.

"Goldie and James are two masters of electronic music and we're beyond thrilled to welcome them into the Three Six Zero family," he declared. "It's been a privilege to collaborate with them on this incredible record and we can't wait for the world to hear it."

Looking ahead to their new album, the Subjective said: “We’re super excited to be working with TSZ Recordings. We can’t wait for this next chapter, especially with the dawn of the new Subjective music. It’s something we’ve always wanted to do and it’s great to be moving forward with a new partner with our exciting new project.”

Earlier this year it was announced Pete Tong was beiung honoured with Music Industry Trusts Award.