Goldie sinks his teeth into new genres by launching non drum and bass label

Goldie has started a new record label to release his own music and other acts that are not drum and bass.

The DJ and producer has founded Fallen Tree 1Hundred to reflect "his musical tastes and visions" beyond the genre where he cut his glittery teeth.

“It became really important to me, having mentored many young people involved in music over the years... that I continue and expand that role with my own family of artists," he explained. "At the same time I was also expanding my horizons musically — both as an artist and from an A&R perspective — and from this Fallen Tree 1Hundred was born."

Neo soul artist Natalie Duncan, who was previously signed to Verve, is the label's first signing, putting out her single Sirens as its debut release.

“I’ve been watching Natalie grow over the last fifteen years, from humble beginnings on Goldie’s Band, and she has always been a musical muse to me," Goldie, real name Clifford Price, said.

"She’s blossomed into an absolute powerhouse singer and songwriter, and this is her best work to date, her magnum opus. I couldn’t be more proud to have this album as the first release on Fallen Tree 1Hundred.”

Duncan's debut album, Free, will be released by Fallen Tree 1Hundred on July 24.

In 2017 Goldie signed a worldwide publishing deal with Downtown.