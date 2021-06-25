Good Company hire Laura Moat as general manager

Laura Moat has joined Good Company as general manager.

She joins Anton Partridge's label from ADA where she was director of digital.

“I’m thrilled to start my next venture at Good Company as seneral manager and work with one of the most exciting independent labels out there in the UK today," she said. "What Anton has built in such a short period of time with an amazing team is incredibly impressive to say the least. GC are at the forefront of UK dance culture and I can’t wait to help build on the brilliant work they’ve already achieved.”



Welcome his new appointment, founder and MD Partridge said Moat would help Good Company expand.

“Laura is a fantastic addition to the Good Company team and her knowledge and experience will be vital in helping to shape the future growth of the label," he suggested.

"As an independent label we have always pushed the boundaries of the traditional model ad it was essential that the General Manager shared in, and understood, that aspiration.”