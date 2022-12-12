Gorillaz to transform Piccadilly Circus and Times Square with immersive AR performances

Gorillaz will this week transform the streets of New York and London into stages for performances of their new single, Skinny Ape.

The performances take place at 2.30pm ET on Saturday, December 17 in Times Square, New York and 2pm GMT on Sunday, December 18 in Piccadilly Circus, London.

The immersive experiences - accessible via the Gorillaz Presents… app - will allow fans to gather together to witness Gorillaz tower over the city streets.

Directed by Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and the Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby, the Skinny Ape performances are created by Nexus Studios and utilise Google’s ARCore Geospatial API, using AR to transform public spaces with cultural experiences. It has been staged in partnership with Outfront and Ocean Outdoor.

Gorillaz virtual bass player Murdoc Niccals said: “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

Skinny Ape is the fourth single from the upcoming Gorillaz album Cracker Island (Parlophone). The song was debuted during the band’s 2022 world tour.

Cracker Island, released on February 24, 2023, is the eighth studio album from Gorillaz.