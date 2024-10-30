Got Your Back makes key appointments in marketing and TV/podcast promotions

Got Your Back has made key appointments to its growing team covering music services.

The company established by former Parlophone promotions boss Dave Rajan offers bespoke and full package deals to artists, labels and managers with a fixed price, while they retain 100% of rights.

Services on offer include marketing, streaming strategy, social media channel management, radio & TV, podcast & visual promotions.

Got Your Back has established a TV promotions, podcast & visual content department, which will be headed up by Natalie Nichols. Nichols has more than 13 years’ experience having previously worked at Warner Records and Parlophone. She will take Sam Ryder to Got Your Back as the firm’s first TV client.

Dave Rajan said: “Natalie joining the company is a brilliant move – we are delighted to be back working with her, she brings with her so much knowledge and warmth to our artists. I am so proud to have Natalie as part of the future of the company.”

I truly believe that this new way of offering services is hugely beneficial to artists, managers and labels alike Natalie Nichols

Natalie Nichols said: “I am extremely excited to be joining the team at Got Your Back. With so many changes currently happening within the music industry, I truly believe that this new way of offering services is hugely beneficial to artists, managers and labels alike. I feel so happy and privileged to be working with a group of such kind, passionate and talented people.”

In addition, Got Your Back has appointed Jenni Champion as senior marketing manager to establish the company’s marketing offering. Champion has joined Got Your Back after nine years at Decca, where she worked with a broad range of artists.

Rajan added: “It is a genuine thrill to have Jenni join us at Got Your Back, her knowledge, passion and drive will all be major assets to the company. Our next steps are very exciting and I am looking forward to watching Jenni thrive in our strong culture of kindness and tenacity.”

Jenni Champion said: “I’ve been watching Got Your Back for some time now and love what they are doing in the industry. Everything that they stand for and the entire company ethos is so important right now. The moment I met Dave, I knew I wanted to be a part of this incredible team and help them as they expand into marketing. After an amazing nine years at Decca, I’m hoping my background across such a diverse span of genres can be an asset to the whole team and every artist that I work with here, and I cannot wait to get started!”

PHOTO: (L-R) Natalie Nichols and Jenni Champion