Grammy Awards CEO exits amid misconduct allegation

The chief executive of the Recording Academy has been removed just days before the Grammys.

The Recording Academy said that Deborah Dugan – the organisation’s first president – was placed on administrative leave following an allegation of misconduct.

Dugan recently described her role as “the best job on the planet”. The former lawyer had reportedly met with opposition in her attempts to modernise the Academy.

Board chairman Harvey Mason Jr has taken on Dugan's role until the investigation reaches a conclusion.

Dugan took over from Neil Portnow, who made controversial remarks in 2018 suggesting that female artists should “step up” if they wanted Grammys recognition.

In a statement, the Recording Academy said: "In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy board of trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately.

"The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.

"The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy's membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators."

The 62nd Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned at Staples Centre in LA on January 26, hosted by Alicia Keys.

Performers include Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Bonnie Raitt, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.