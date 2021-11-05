Griff tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Griff has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart this week (November 5).

Now on the chart for 10 weeks, the singer's track One Night has risen from No.3 to reach No.1.

Lauren by Oden & Fatzo has climbed from No.18 to finish third, while Fred Again retains a Top 10 finish thanks to Marea (We've Lost Dancing) climbing to No.10, while at the same time another track from the producer, Billie (Loving Arms), slid from No.9 to 11.

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

