Griff tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

November 5th 2021 at 12:00PM
Griff has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart this week (November 5).

Now on the chart for 10 weeks, the singer's track One Night has risen from No.3 to reach No.1.

Lauren by Oden & Fatzo has climbed from No.18 to finish third, while Fred Again retains a Top 10 finish thanks to Marea (We've Lost Dancing) climbing to No.10, while at the same time another track from the producer, Billie (Loving Arms), slid from No.9 to 11.  

The full Top 100 chart is available here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 3 10 Griff One Night GB
2 2 19 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
3 18 4 Oden & Fatzo Lauren FR
4 4 37 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
5 7 4 PinkPantheress I Must Apologise GB
6 1 52 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
7 12 79 Zoe Wees Control DE
8 8 58 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
9 5 19 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
10 15 36 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
11 6 9 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
12 11 41 Griff Black Hole GB
13 9 7 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
14 10 19 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
15 17 5 Wet Leg Wet Dream GB
16 16 20 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
17 21 6 Zoe Wees feat. 6LACK That's How It Goes DE
18 41 17 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
19 31 6 dvr feat. Kenny Beats lowlife GB
20 38 42 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE


