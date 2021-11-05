Griff tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Griff has topped the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart this week (November 5).
Now on the chart for 10 weeks, the singer's track One Night has risen from No.3 to reach No.1.
Lauren by Oden & Fatzo has climbed from No.18 to finish third, while Fred Again retains a Top 10 finish thanks to Marea (We've Lost Dancing) climbing to No.10, while at the same time another track from the producer, Billie (Loving Arms), slid from No.9 to 11.
The full Top 100 chart is available here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|3
|10
|Griff
|One Night
|GB
|2
|2
|19
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|3
|18
|4
|Oden & Fatzo
|Lauren
|FR
|4
|4
|37
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|5
|7
|4
|PinkPantheress
|I Must Apologise
|GB
|6
|1
|52
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|7
|12
|79
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|8
|8
|58
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|9
|5
|19
|A36
|Samma Gamla Vanliga
|SE
|10
|15
|36
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|11
|6
|9
|Fred Again..
|Billie (Loving Arms)
|GB
|12
|11
|41
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|13
|9
|7
|Holly Humberstone
|Scarlett
|GB
|14
|10
|19
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|15
|17
|5
|Wet Leg
|Wet Dream
|GB
|16
|16
|20
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|17
|21
|6
|Zoe Wees feat. 6LACK
|That's How It Goes
|DE
|18
|41
|17
|Goodboys
|Bongo Cha Cha Cha
|GB
|19
|31
|6
|dvr feat. Kenny Beats
|lowlife
|GB
|20
|38
|42
|Zoe Wees
|Girls Like Us
|DE