Grimes' AI-assisted collaborators can now distribute tracks directly via Tunecore

TuneCore has partnered with Grimes and AI development studio CreateSafe.

The initiative is part of parent company Believe's wider AI strategy, and enables TuneCore artists to distribute collaborations created through Grimes' Elf.Tech AI to all major streaming platforms.

The partnership developed from conversations during Beatport’s International Music Summit in Ibiza in late April 2023.

Amid the current debate about the role of artificial intelligence in music, Grimes last month took to social media to invite her fans to co-create using her AI voice in their songs if they split 50% of the revenue with her (corresponding to her standard collaboration agreements).

Through the partnership with TuneCore, Grimes is able to consent to use of her voice in other creators’ releases, have control of the content that is distributed, and participate in the revenue from those releases at scale.

The pilot programme will allow artists and fans to use Elf.Tech to upload pre-recorded a capellas, or record their own original vocal tracks, and transform them into a GrimesAI voiceprint. It can be exported and included in the creator's original compositions, and then uploaded to TuneCore with GrimesAI as a main or featured artist at a 50% royalty split between Grimes and the creators, once Grimes has approved the collaboration.

TuneCore will review the content to ensure it adheres to DSP guidelines, validate accurate royalty splits and ultimately distribute the music to streaming platforms around the world.

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, said: “The use of AI allows artists to enhance their creativity, build a deeper relationship with their fans through co-creation, and establish a new revenue stream. It also expands the pool of music creators by making it easier for people to create music. By joining forces with Grimes and CreateSafe, TuneCore becomes a first mover in the space, providing artists the opportunity to engage with AI technology in an innovative, streamlined process that provides tangible value and enables consent, control and revenue splits at scale. Going forward we’re eager to explore similarly innovative initiatives on behalf of our artists.”

Grimes said: “Very stoked to be working with CreateSafe and TuneCore to enable their users to distribute collaborations with GrimesAI to all major streaming platforms! Through this unique pilot partnership, I can consent to the use of my voice in other creators' releases, share revenue and easily distribute everyone’s work. Excited to be trying new things!”

“This innovative partnership with CreateSafe and Grimes offers a responsible way for music creators to participate in creation using AI tools and technology,” said a statement. “As such, it reflects Believe Group’s greater AI strategy, which is based on five principles: consent, control, adding value, sharing value, and properly identifying all AI-assisted tracks.”

The Elf.Tech model for developing Grimes’ voiceprint has been trained exclusively on vocals and content that Grimes owns. GrimesAI does not claim any ownership of the sound recording or the underlying composition (unless that composition is a cover of a Grimes song).

Daouda Leonard, CEO, CreateSafe, said: “Elf.Tech is the first showcase of our TRINITI operating system, a landmark platform for generative music AI. It empowers artists to train AI on their audio, visual and literary IP, codifying and protecting their creative DNA and opening up pathways for other artists and fans alike to make new works that directly attribute and compensate the original source.

“In partnering with TuneCore, we’re bridging the gap between the traditional music business and the future, streamlining cumbersome processes and reducing costs for the next generation of creators.”

PHOTO MONTAGE: (L-R) Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore; Grimes; Daouda Leonard, CEO, CreateSafe