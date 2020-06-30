Guillermo Gonzalez named president of Warner Music Iberia

Guillermo Gonzalez has been named as president of Warner Music Iberia.

Gonzalez’s appointment is effective immediately and he will report to Inigo Zabala, president, Warner Music Latin America and Iberia.

He succeeds Jose Carlos “Charlie” Sanchez, who is stepping down, after spending 13 years in the role, so that he can independently undertake a range of music-related projects.

Warner Music Iberia is home to some of Spain and Portugal’s biggest artists, including Beret, Bunbury, Carminho and Vanessa Martin.

Gonzalez said: “I’m happy to be taking this position at such an exciting time for our industry. Charlie’s been a great mentor to me and I’m determined to build on our team’s success and help our artists reach new heights. Spain and Portugal both have dynamic, diverse music scenes, populated by passionate fans, and now more than ever, we’ve an opportunity to build global careers for our homegrown stars.”

Zabala added: “Guillermo is a hugely talented executive, with an instinctive understanding of artists’ creativity and an entrepreneurial approach to business. He was the natural choice to take over this important leadership role.

“I also want to thank Charlie for his years of service, during which he’s been the driving force behind our many successes across Iberia. I wish him well in his next adventures.”