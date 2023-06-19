Harry Styles' As It Was revealed as most played song of 2022

PPL has revealed its Most Played charts for 2022.

Ed Sheeran once again secured the title of Most Played Artist of the year in the UK, while Harry Styles had the Most Played Song with As It Was. Styles wraps his UK stadium tour this week.

PPL licenses the use of recorded music on radio, TV and in public places in the UK and receives extensive airplay reporting from broadcasters and public performance venues. It uses the information to help ensure that performers and recording rights-holders are paid when their music is used.

PPL’s Most Played charts, which are produced annually using this data, reveal how recorded music is used by broadcasters and businesses across the UK.

Ed Sheeran has dominated the Most Played Artists chart – this is his sixth No.1 appearance in the last eight years. Only Dua Lipa’s success in 2020 has prevented him from a clean sweep of every year since 2017.

His 2022 success reflects the overwhelming popularity of his 2021 album = as well as the enduring appeal of his catalogue of hits.

Only Coldplay, who are making their ninth appearance in the Top 10 this year, remain from Sheeran’s first appearance in the Most Played Artists chart in 2012.

This year marks the first time that both Elton John and Becky Hill have broken the Top 10 of the Most Played Artists charts, having each made the Top 20 in 2021.

UK artists dominate the Top 10 of the Most Played Artists chart with placings for Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Elton John, George Ezra, Coldplay, Calvin Harris and Becky Hill. David Guetta is the highest-ranked overseas artist, at No.3, and Taylor Swift concludes the list, in 10th place.

Most Played Artists in 2022

• Ed Sheeran

• Dua Lipa

• David Guetta

• Harry Styles

• Elton John

• George Ezra

• Coldplay

• Calvin Harris

• Becky Hill

• Taylor Swift



Ed Sheeran, 2022’s Most Played Artist, said: “Thanks to everyone who continues to listen to and enjoy my music. I never take it for granted,”

The Most Played Song of the year in the UK was Harry Styles’ As It Was, seeing off a challenge from Lizzo’s About Damn Time.

As It Was made No.1 in the national singles charts in 39 countries including the UK, USA and Germany. This marks the second time that Harry Styles has featured on the Most Played Song chart, having come fifth in 2020 with Adore You. Styles was fourth overall in the Most Played Artist chart, while Columbia label mate George Ezra was sixth. Ezra has two entries in the Most Played Songs chart.





Most Played Songs in 2022



• As It Was by Harry Styles

• About Damn Time by Lizzo

• Where Did You Go? by Jax Jones & MNEK

• Cold Heart (Pnau remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

• Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra

• Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies, Calum Scott

• Green Green Grass by George Ezra

• Overpass Graffiti by Ed Sheeran

• Shivers by Ed Sheeran

• Crazy What Love Can Do by David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson



Peter Leathem, chief executive officer at PPL, said: “I am delighted that this year’s Most Played charts recognise two of the country’s great musical exports, Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles. Their global success reflects the financial and cultural importance of British music.

“Ed’s unparalleled run at the top of our Most Played Artists charts is testament to his enduring popularity, longevity, and exceptional talent. Many congratulations to him and his team. Harry’s soaraway success reflects his hard work and consistent ability to write and perform songs that resonate the world over. Well done to all the artists featured in these charts and the music businesses that work so hard to support them.”

The charts have been published to coincide with PPL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, June 19. Also being presented at the AGM are the company’s 2022 financial results, which show record-breaking revenues of £272.6 million.

PPL’s Most Played charts are created using the company’s extensive UK music usage and airplay data. This data is supplied by licensees, including radio stations and TV channels, as well as businesses and organisations such as pubs, clubs, bars, and shops across the country.