Hazel Malit upped to CFO at Concord Recorded Music

Hazel Malit has been elevated to CFO of Concord’s Recorded Music business

Malit will be based in the company’s Nashville office and will report to CFO Bob Valentine, while working closely with Concord chief label executive Tom Whalley and chief catalogue executive Sig Sigworth in managing the day-to-day financial decisions of the labels.

Malit’s primary focus will be to interface with all Concord frontline and catalogue label groups, joint-venture partners, its Kidz Bop business, and shared service operational departments within Recorded Music to provide reporting, budgeting, forecasting and other insights.

She will also assist with financial due diligence for potential strategic initiatives, and ensure that all activities within the recorded music financial department adhere to the company’s general accounting and operational policies.

“I am thrilled to promote Hazel to this new role,” said Valentine. “Ever since she joined Concord nine years ago, Hazel has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to provide the essential accounting and financial assistance that our creative and operational teams require to succeed. She is able to focus on the big picture, engenders trust with her co-workers and has built a world-class accounting team within the Recorded Music division. Her accomplishments throughout her time at Concord speak for themselves, and we are all happy to see her continue to advance her career here in this new vitally important position.”

“I would like to thank Bob Valentine for this opportunity,” said Malit. “I’m fortunate to work for a company who believes in their employees and encourages internal promotion. Also, I would like to thank my team for their continued support and dedication. As I take on this new role, I’m looking forward to working with Tom Whalley, Sig Sigworth, our label presidents and label services team in supporting recorded music operations.”

“Hazel has become an integral part of the Recorded Music operations team over the last nine years,” said Whalley.

“There is no better person to help lead the frontline and catalogue labels in a continued pattern of growth,” added Sigworth.

Malit started her career at Concord in 2011 as a royalty accounting manager.

In recent years, Malit led the accounting integration process when Concord acquired such labels as Wind Up, Razor & Tie and Victory Records.