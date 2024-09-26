'Her music has changed the game': Transgressive preview Sophie's posthumous album

The co-founders of independent label powerhouse Transgressive Records have spoken to Music Week about Sophie's legacy ahead of the electronic music pioneer's posthumous album.

The Scottish songwriter, DJ and producer, who was known for experimental work as well as collaborating with chart stars such as Madonna and Charli XCX, died in 2021 aged 34 following an accident.

Sophie was nominated at the 2018 Grammy Awards in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for her debut LP Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, which has UK sales of 14,350 according to the Official Charts Company. She also won the Innovator Award at the AIM Awards that same year.

Her self-titled second record, which has just come out via Transgressive and Future Classic, is the final Sophie album release.

“The music we released when she was with us was – and still is – some of the most groundbreaking music we’ll probably ever put out,” said Transgressive co-founder Toby L. “What makes it bittersweet is knowing that there was always the intention to put out this forthcoming record. It was always going to be a two-album project and it’s just harrowing that she can’t be with us to see the impact that this record will inevitably make on popular culture and music."

The album, which was close to completion at the time of Sophie's death, was completed by the pop visionary's brother, co-producer Benny Long, who served as her studio manager.

Her music has changed the game in so many ways... She was always ahead, blazing that trail for other people to go down Toby L

In a statement, Sophie's family said: “When we took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, 'We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the centre of our worlds.'"

Lead single Reason Why features Kim Petras and BC Kingdom and was released in June.

“Her music has changed the game in so many ways," added L. "Her influence currently is undeniable – you only have to look at people like Charli XCX and all of the genres that have formulated underneath, alongside and subsequently to see her influences everywhere. She was always ahead, blazing that trail for other people to go down, and all of those people are very humble and sweet enough to acknowledge that influence.

"All I can express on a personal level is just the immense gratitude and fortitude that we all felt from knowing her and working with her. She was one of the most incredible people we’ve ever met.”

Previewing the eponymous album, fellow Transgressive co-founder Tim Dellow hailed Sophie as "one of the actual greats".

"It’s just such a great record and people are going to absolutely love it," he added. "I had a sad moment recently listening to her drum sound on one particular track. It’s one of the best sounds I’ve ever heard and it feels amazing, but also heartbreaking that people will be studying it and trying to figure it out, but it’s the lost work of a genius who was constantly pioneering.

"The story is really her family’s to tell, who we’ve been working with really closely on this, but we’ve definitely been really conscious about doing this properly and exactly as she’d want.”

It feels like we are consolidating the past 20 years in terms of the spirit of the team, while growing carefully and keeping our core identity Lilas Bourboulon

Transgressive has also worked with the likes of Arlo Parks, Foals, Bloc Party, Regina Spektor, Marika Hackman, Loyle Carner and Mystery Jets over its 20-year lifespan.

And speaking in the October edition of Music Week as part of feature celebrating the indie's 20th anniversary, the team stressed that signing acts who have the potential to define music culture remains their core purpose.

"That’s why we exist – because we’re mad and we believe that’s what we’re doing every time we sign an artist and more importantly, that’s what they’re doing,” said L. "That’s the impetus."

Transgressive, which comprises a record label, publisher and management arm, recently expanded into the US with the appointment of senior label executive Jack Hedges as GM, North America. It also renewed its long-running partnership with Warner Chappell Music UK last year.

"It feels like we are consolidating the past 20 years in terms of the spirit of the team, while growing carefully and keeping our core identity,” said third partner Lilas Bourboulon. "We’ve built long-lasting relationships. A lot of the feedback we get from collaborators and artists is that they ‘get’ us. We’ve got a great camaraderie and people feel safe and comfortable with us. Ideas flow faster, projects go quicker, people work better and that leads to more satisfying and rewarding work overall.

"It’s all about identifying opportunities and routes to markets. And I guess that having three hats on -– with a label, the management company and the publishing company – means you have a clear overview of the landscape and what campaigns work. That’s been really helpful over 20 years."

Summing up, Dellow said he felt "massively proud" at what the firm has achieved so far.

"We’ve put out important records that, in such a transient world, are going to stand the test of time, and we’ve made a number of career artists over this period," he concluded. "But our natural instincts are always to fight against the status quo and keep things fresh. We’re working with so many younger breaking artists, so as well as nostalgia, it’s a good opportunity to get excited about what’s next.”



PHOTO: Renata Raksha