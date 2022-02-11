HMV reports BRITs boost for physical music including Dave, Sam Fender and Little Simz

Dave has seen the biggest BRITs boost for physical music, according to sales data from HMV.

The UK rap star, who won Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act, has seen demand for his album We’re All Alone In This Together increase by 650% week-on-week. It follows his incendiary closing performance of In The Fire, alongside guest stars Fredo, Meekz, Ghetts and Giggs.

Sam Fender, who took home the Best Rock/Alternative Act, has experienced a 248% jump in sales for Seventeen Going Under at HMV.

Best New Artist Little Simz, who was one of the standout performers and experienced a big post-BRITs streaming surge, has seen a 200% sales increase for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert at HMV.

Best Dance Act winner Becky Hill has seen sales more than double week-on-week.

Established artists Adele and Ed Sheeran also saw huge lifts to already impressive sales of 30 and =, respectively, while Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s Silk Sonic outfit have also attracted new listeners.

Phil Halliday, managing director at HMV and Fopp, said: “Every year the BRITs help introduce the best in British music to new audiences, and it’s brilliant to see Little Simz and Dave win new fans following their incredible performances.

“Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender all topped the charts last year, but even these huge acts have seen a big sales jump as a result.”

PHOTO: John Marshall/JM Enternational