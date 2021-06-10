HMV reveals first drop of vinyl exclusives for 100th anniversary

HMV has announced the first drop of exclusive vinyl that will form part of its specially curated 1921 Centenary Editions.

The 1921 Centenary Editions are a carefully curated collection of some of HMV’s favourite albums on vinyl from the past 100 years.

HMV’s Exclusives Day on July 24 will see the first 30 records in the series go on sale in store and online. The announcement comes as HMV celebrates its 100th birthday, with the remaining titles chosen for the collection set to be released in the run up to next month’s celebration.

The first albums to be announced include Alanis Morrisette’s multi-million selling Jagged Little Pill, the classic self-titled debut album from the Stone Roses, Gary Numan’s Exile and Mercury Prize winning album xx from The xx (a glow-in-the-dark edition).

Rock fans can also expect limited-edition coloured vinyl from Idles, Queens Of The Stone Age and Uriah Heep, amongst others.

All records will be presented with an HMV exclusive limited-edition obi strip and available in limited runs.

Since reopening stores in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland following the latest lockdown, HMV has seen strong footfall, with vinyl titles from artists such as Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande driving sales.

Phil Halliday, MD at HMV and Fopp, said: “Both new vinyl collectors and longtime vinyl fans will be delighted by the exclusives we’ve managed to secure this year as part of our exciting 100th birthday celebrations.

“We’re thrilled to announce our first drop of vinyl featuring some of our favourite albums from the last 100 years and look forward to announcing more in the coming weeks.”

The HMV announcement comes ahead of the first vinyl drop for Record Store Day on June 12.

A full list of the announced albums can be seen below.

Alanis Morrisette – Jagged Little Pill

Gary Numan – Exile

Idles – Joy As an Act of Resistance

Original Soundtrack – The Fly

Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

Stone Roses – Stone Roses

Uriah Heep – Look at Yourself

The xx - xx