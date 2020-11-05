HMV reveals plans for stores during lockdown

HMV has confirmed that its stores in England will be closed during the lockdown until December 2.

It’s a blow for the entertainment chain and labels during the busy Q4 period for new releases. Physical music sales climbed to 24.5% of the albums market last week.

The government’s increased Covid-19 restrictions came into place today (November 5) for a month.

While some independent retailers including Rough Trade will continue to operate a click & collect option, HMV is unable to provide the service. Instead, customers in England will be directed to the entertainment chain’s online mail order service.

Click & collect will be available to HMV stores that remain open in other parts of the UK. Branches in Scotland and Belfast are trading, while stores in Wales will reopen on November 9 following the easing of a national lockdown by the Welsh government.

HMV is likely to furlough many of its staff in England during the lockdown. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has today extended the furlough scheme until March.