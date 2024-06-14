HMV's Vinyl Week returns with exclusives from George Michael, Bob Marley, S Club 7 and more

HMV’s Vinyl Week is back with more than 40 exclusive titles on offer from Saturday, June 15.

George Michael, Bob Marley, Suede, Morcheeba, The Specials, S Club 7, Fleetwood Mac and Luke Combs are among the artists taking part in HMV’s Vinyl Week 2024, with exclusive new editions available for collectors.

The 1921 Edition range of vinyl is named after the year HMV launched. The retailer also launched 1921 Records in 2022.

With the national chain not eligible to participate in indie retail initiative Record Store Day UK, the Vinyl Week event is a key promotion for HMV. Last year’s edition saw queues outside more than 100 HMV stores across the UK.

For the launch of Vinyl Week on June 15, there will be over 120 events at more than 90 of HMV’s stores, including artist performances and grassroot bands as part of HMV’s Live&Local programme.

A limited quantity of any remaining vinyl for this year’s edition will go live online for sale at 4pm.

Phil Halliday, HMV managing director, said: “Year on year we continue to be astounded by the reaction to Vinyl Week, seeing avid collectors queue outside stores up and down the country to make sure they get their hands on our exclusive records. We hope 2024 is no different. We’ve got an incredible line-up of new vinyl by a huge range of artists for all music lovers to enjoy, from George Michael and Jeff Wayne, to Bob Marley and S Club 7.

“Vinyl continues to surge in popularity, with dedicated fans from across all generations investing into the format. What’s more, alongside these albums, music lovers can enjoy a great line-up of entertainment in-store though our HMV Live&Local programme.”