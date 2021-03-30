Hospital Records' Chris Goss celebrates 25 years of the drum & bass label

Hospital Records is marking its birthday with a collection of 25 brand new remixes, reworkings, covers and NHS classics.

Released on Friday (March 26), H25PITAL features the past, present and future of the drum & bass label, including Dillinja, S.P.Y, Flava D, DJ Marky, Unglued, Makoto, Loxy & Ink, Mitekiss, Nookie and more.

Here, co-founder and MD Chris Goss opens up about the label’s legacy and future plans…

How are you celebrating the anniversary?

“Well, to a degree that depends on the pandemic restrictions... but if we are all fortunate to see the complete lifting of social lockdown measures then our September Weekend In The Woods will be the ultimate reunion and celebration.”

How have the pandemic restrictions affected the label in terms of clubs/events being on hold?

“Like all our friends and colleagues across the live music sector, Covid has devastated the club, festival and events business. From door staff, to bar managers, engineers, drivers, producers and designers, let alone the promoters and performers, 2020 was an awful year. As an established and successful promoter, we simply drew a red line through 12 months of shows, and took a huge financial hit. Approaching Easter 2021, we are carefully cautious about what we can rely on, or expect, in the coming months; but to be honest, for all our emotional and spiritual health, I truly hope there is a long-awaited return to dance floors.”

What's the legacy of Hospital Records after 25 years?

“I would like to think our legacy at this point is to be proud of the careers we have built over our first quarter of a century. Not just the artistic careers, but those of so many skilled and talented team members, plenty of whom have moved on to a broad variety of roles across the music industry. Selfishly, I'd also like to think we have helped to establish drum & bass music as an essential element of the global dance music landscape. During this anniversary year, my wish is to take a minute to catch my breath, and as a team, start to establish some of the new ideas and projects which will build a future legacy for the next 25 years.”

How have you taken the label into the streaming era?

“Quite simply with our eyes and ears wide open. We were the first drum & bass label to deliver our catalogue to iTunes soon after it launched. We learnt all about metadata as soon as it was 'a thing', digitised our catalogue, and ensured that an understanding of the digital landscape would be central to our progress. Thanks to our brilliant staff team, we continue to listen and learn, and ensure our artists' tracks are present across the key platforms, apps and communities that enjoy and digest the world of electronic music.”

What are the future plans and who are the label’s key artists?

“All our artists are key. That is how we ensure their music and projects are nurtured, built and promoted to the best of our creative ability. Moving through this anniversary year our key releases are from Nu:Tone, Degs, Unglued, Inja, Fred V, Kings Of The Rollers and Etherwood, with a couple of unannounced specials to come. I'd say our plans continue to be ambitious, both musically and as an evolving, independent business, but with the continued aim to be collaborative, innovative and inclusive.”