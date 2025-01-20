How BBC support and new vinyl edition helped Chappell Roan return to albums summit

Chappell Roan has the No.1 album again with The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

Roan returned to the summit with a 63.4% increase in week-on-week consumption, according to the Official Charts Company.

As reported in Alan Jones’ charts analysis on Friday (January 17), the album moved 7-1 (10,191 sales, including 556 CDs, 4,238 vinyl albums, 42 cassettes, 167 digital downloads and 5,188 sales-equivalent streams) on its 31st consecutive appearance in the Top 10.

The boost for the album follows extensive support from BBC channels, including Radio 1 naming Roan as winner of the annual BBC Sound Of… award. The increase in consumption was also down to a new blue ‘crushed splatter’ vinyl edition, which accounted for 2,265 sales.

Furthermore, the track Pink Pony Club was made Tune Of The Week on BBC Radio 1 and added to the B-list on BBC Radio 2. The single – which peaked at No.13 last October – returned to the Top 20, climbing 22-16 (14,982 sales). Its weekly total included 2,136 sales for a vinyl single.

Pink Pony Club has also seen a huge airplay boost, climbing to No.32.

It’s been an incredible start to 2025 for Chappell Roan Steve Pitron

“It’s been an incredible start to 2025 for Chappell, from winning the BBC Sound of 2025 poll to having the UK’s No.1 selling album, for the second time,” said Steve Pitron, senior vice president, Island EMI Label Group, International. “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess is an astonishing record and it’s fantastic to be reminded that great music doesn’t have time limits, that new people are discovering and falling in love with this album every day. Chappell really is a generational talent and I can’t think of another new artist who has captured the zeitgeist, who speaks to such an enormous, culturally diverse and engaged fanbase.

“We are delighted that Chappell is part of the Island family, huge thanks to Justin and Imran at Island US and Mike Alexander, Steven Rowen and the brilliant international team. We cannot wait to see how the rest of 2025 unfolds for her.”