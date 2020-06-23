Human Re Sources reveals three UK signings

Six months on from its UK launch, Human Re Sources has announced three new signings to the company.

As revealed in the latest issue of Music Week, the label services and digital distribution company’s British operation has significantly expanded its roster. Human Re Sources merged with Troy Carter’s music technology firm Q&A last year.

Human Re Sources’ new signings are pop acts Christian Alexander (pictured) and Oscar Welsh, along with emerging singer-songwriter Matilda Cole. They join a British roster including rising rapper Lancey Foux and beats-heavy songwriter ADMT.

Alexander recently released the Growing Up EP and has collaborated with Brockhampton. He has 136,327 monthly listeners on Spotify. Welsh, who has 120,207 monthly listeners on Spotify, releases his debut EP next month.

Human Re Sources, established by founder/CEO Julius “J” Erving, is focused on an A&R-led approach to artist development within label services and distribution.

“We don't go in for high volume, we go deep,” said Erving. “I'm excited and proud to see what we've built already in this space of time – offering something different and important to the UK artist community. “

The London-based operation is headed by Matt Ott, VP, creator services.

“To be building the Human Re Sources family of artists in the UK means doing what we’ve been doing in the US so far; focus on the artist, be led by A&R and understand that artist’s audience and the culture that they form, inspire and hopefully move forward,” said Ott, who was previously in the artist and marketing team at Spotify.

“It’s taken us six months to get to this point for a reason – artists like Christian, Matilda and Oscar don’t come around very often. I couldn’t be happier to be helping in their journey at this stage and developing such inspiring and unique artists.”

Ott stressed that the roster would remain compact and include “highly creative” artists.

“I’m looking to build a heavily curated, tasteful roster; careful and respectful of art, culture and supportive of the artists we choose to work with,” he said. “If you look at some of our successes in the US – Baby Rose, Pink Sweat$ and Ant Clemons – we hone in on the unique, the highly creative and do things a bit differently to help identify and bring their art to the world. We are human and we care. We are not high volume and we only want to work with career artists we think the world of and that will be about for a long time.”

He added: “The UK is such a rich and diverse artist community and industry as a whole – we want to reflect and celebrate that with the artists we work with.”

