HYBE signs expanded 10-year deal with UMG covering distribution rights and superfan platform Weverse

HYBE has signed an expanded long-term agreement with Universal Music Group, providing UMG with exclusive distribution rights for the next 10 years.

The agreement gives HYBE’s roster of artists and labels access to UMG’s global network.

Under the partnership, UMG will further collaborate with HYBE’s global superfan platform Weverse, bringing more of a direct connection between UMG artists and their fans.

The deal recognises the continued growth and strength of K-Pop on a global scale.

Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of HYBE, said: “A partnership of this magnitude only comes together when both sides are equally committed to continued growth. UMG is an iconic music company and together with HYBE, the potential is endless. We are certain that this will expand our global footprint, while benefiting our fans, artists, and labels.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, said: “Chairman Bang, Scooter Braun and Jiwon Park have brought an innovative and progressive vision to the industry that underscores music’s global power. With the opportunities in engaging the superfan via their groundbreaking Weverse model, we’re thrilled to grow and expand our platform business collaboration as we evolve together leading the music industry’s evolution.”

With the opportunities in engaging the superfan via their groundbreaking Weverse model, we’re thrilled to grow and expand our platform business collaboration Sir Lucian Grainge

HYBE and UMG will additionally collaborate on artist promotions and marketing activities in North America under the oversight of Scooter Braun. As CEO of HYBE America, he led the acquisition of QC Media Holdings and incorporated SB Projects as well as Big Machine Label Group into the existing roster of talent.

“Always striving to reach new heights in the entertainment sector, this new partnership will help enhance the growth of superfan platform Weverse in North America, allowing crafted, immersive experiences for fans everywhere,” said a statement.

“This incredible partnership between our companies will ensure mutual benefits and collaborations for the fans, teams, artists, and labels around the world,” said Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America. “The opportunity created here not only allows us to help our current roster, but grow opportunities for independent artists and labels globally.

“I’ve known and respected Sir Lucian Grainge for many years, and alongside Chairman Bang and HYBE CEO Jiwon Park, we look forward to the undeniable opportunities that will come from this partnership as we together grow the music industry’s future.”

HYBE and UMG teamed up in 2017 on BTS, through a distribution agreement in Japan. In 2021, the companies evolved their relationship with a global strategic agreement which saw collaborations across multiple projects, as well as HYBE’s Weverse to help enhance artists’ opportunities, communication and fan experiences.

Geffen Records and HYBE previously announced a new joint venture to launch The Debut: Dream Academy in order to implement HYBE’s K-Pop methodology in the US.

Six trainees were selected through a global audition to become part of KATSEYE. The group will debut later this year.

PHOTO: (L-R) Bang Si-Hyuk (Chairman of HYBE), Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group), Scooter Braun (CEO of HYBE America)

PHOTO CREDIT: Jordan Strauss