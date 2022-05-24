Hyperion seal global logistics and supply chain deal with Proper Music Group

Proper Music Group has agreed a global logistics and supply chain deal with label Hyperion.

The agreement will see Proper – owned by Swiss firm Utopia – take on responsibility for warehousing, picking, packing, shipping, invoicing and cash collection across the classical label's international network of distribution partners. The deal will also include direct-to-consumer sales.

“After 41 years of managing our own international distribution we are very pleased to hand over fulfilment to Proper, an industry leader in global physical distribution, which will allow the label to focus on the creation of new recorded content,” said Simon Perry, Hyperion Records' director.

Proper will supply releases to Hyperion's UK distributor, Naxos.

The deal sees Hyperion join the likes of Absolute Label Services, ADA, AWAL, Believe, Cherry Red, Concord, Epitaph, Hospital, INgrooves, Kartel, Orchard, Redeye, RSK, Snapper and SRD who also work with Proper.

“We are delighted to be working with the UK’s biggest independent classical label, Hyperion Records," said Proper’s classical consultant Ginny Cooper. "Hyperion has a dedicated following all over the world and we look forward to coordinating supply to to its global network of distributors.”

The catalogue of more than 1,800 titles includes Liszt’s Complete Piano Music on 99 CDs performed by Leslie Howard, and numerous complete song repertoire collections by Schubert, Schumann, Fauré and its Romantic Piano Concertos’ series, which is currently at volume 85.

Earlier this year, Proper Music Group agreed a European sales and distribution deal with fellow physical distributor Bertus.