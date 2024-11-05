'I feel truly honoured': Sony Music chairman & CEO Jason Iley presented with the 2024 MITS Award

Jason Iley MBE, chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, was the toast of the music industry last night.

The highly-respected British executive was presented with this year’s Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in recognition of his enduring contribution to the music business, with a host of top names present. The MITS Award ceremony was staged at The Grosvenor House Hotel (November 4), in support of The BRIT Trust, which is a core funder of The BRIT School, and music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins.

Among those in attendance were Sony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer, Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt, chairman & CEO of Epic Records, Sylvia Rhone, plus Sony artists such as Paloma Faith, Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris, Perrie Edwards, Rag'N'Bone Man, Joy Crookes, Tom Grennan and more.

Jason Iley

Leading the tributes in a special video presentation – introduced by Rob Stringer – were Sir Lucian Grainge, U2, Mariah Carey, Robbie Williams, Pink, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, Busted, Bob Geldoff, George Ezra, Myles Smith, Headie One, Arcade Fire, Rita Ora, Richard Curtis, Chase & Status, and Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno. Common themes in the testimonials were Iley's attention to detail, relentless work ethic, support for artists, progressive employment policies, plus numerous mentions of his predilection for Prada.

When I look over my career, it's been pretty crazy to witness the evolution of our industry,

and it's so exciting to see there's no signs of a slowing down Jason Iley

Paloma Faith was on hand to introduce Iley onto the stage, but not before sharing some personal reflections, not least the time she invited the executive and his family to her house for a meal only for her dinner table to collapse mid-meal. Faith promptly went on to explain why she believes Iley is so deserving of the recognition.

"In truth, Jason's the most caring record exec I've ever come across," praised Faith. "As someone who has a strong sense of my own personal morality, who understands and observes the nuances of the British class system, politics and justice, Jason knows I'll always speak my mind about the right thing to do by people, and he has genuinely asked me about these issues in an ever-changing society and world. In terms of his leadership of the company, he's not just great at his job, but he cares about good people. He cares about the people he works with, especially if they're kind, deserving and hard working. It's not surprising that he's managed to move from humble, working class beginnings to the head of several companies in his career, and I hope that career is only just beginning. For my sake."

Jason Iley and Paloma Faith

In winning, Jason Iley now joins the ranks of previous MITS recipients including Annie Lennox OBE, Kylie Minogue, Rob Stringer CBE, Emma Banks, Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Sir Lucian Grainge, Michael Eavis CBE, Pete Tong MBE, and Roger Daltrey CBE, Jamal Edwards MBE, and last year’s recipient, live music agent Lucy Dickins.

Jason Iley and Rob Stringer

When Iley took to the stage, he used his speech to thank his family, and all of the artists, fellow executives and industry figures who have supported him over the years.

"Throughout my career, I've been lucky to work with the most brilliant people and the best mentors in Rob, Lucian and Jay-Z, and too many artists to mention," said Iley. "I'm especially grateful to Rob [Stringer] who has been the constant throughout my career, as a friend and an ally and as someone who's always had my back."

Jason Iley and Perrie Edwards

Iley went on to salute causes close to his heart.

"I wanted to say the biggest thank you to Nordoff And Robbins and the BRITS Trust for all of the meaningful work that they do…" he said. "It is genuinely changing people's lives."

"When I look over my career, it's been pretty crazy to witness the evolution of our industry, and it's so exciting to see there's no signs of a slowing down," Iley concluded. "If the past few years, or even months, have taught us anything it's that you never know what's around the corner. But what excites me the most, what motivates and excites me the most, is watching the new generation of artists, the talented executives and the entrepreneurs who are coming through right now, who are going to be the stars and leaders of our future. I care deeply about my artists and executives. I believe we are as only as good as the team we work with. And the real reason I'm on stage tonight is that I've been fortunate enough to work with so many fantastic artists and passionate executives over the years. I feel like the luckiest man in the world doing what I do, and it is really beyond any expectation to receive tonight's MITs award. I feel truly honoured, grateful and thank thankful. This is a night I will never forget. Thank you all."

Jason Iley and Calvin Harris

Sony Music artists Mark Ronson, Cat Burns and Jake Bugg performed at the MITS to raise a glass to Iley’s achievements. Ronson, backed by rising Sony signing JACOTÉNE, closed the night with a hit-packed set including runs through Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, Valerie and Uptown Funk among others.

Joy Crookes

Jason Iley has been in the top job at Sony Music UK for 10 years, making him the longest-serving leader in the British company’s history. Since being appointed he has championed artists, diversified the company, refreshed Sony Music's roster and led acquisitions including Ministry Of Sound Records in 2016.

Just last month, Sony Music UK’s childcare policy won the DE&I initiative at Music Week’s Women In Music Awards – which was referenced onstage by the night's host, BBC Radio 2 star Jo Whiley.

In truth, Jason Iley's the most caring record exec I've ever come across Paloma Faith

Jason Iley oversees a roster at Sony Music that includes homegrown talent such as Calvin Harris, Paloma Faith, Mark Ronson, George Ezra, Robbie Williams and Rag’n’Bone Man, as well as internationally signed stars like Beyoncé, who spent five weeks at No.1 this year with Texas Hold ‘Em, Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Pink and Foo Fighters.

Sony Music UK artists spent more than half of 2023 at No.1 in the singles chart, including chart-toppers by Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Doja Cat and Wham!.

Tom Grennan

During 2024, the major has seen chart success with Central Cee and breakthrough star Myles Smith, who’s launched a new Fortnite experience, which was unveiled at Sony Music UK’s London HQ last month. In an epic chart battle, Tyler, The Creator secured the No.1 album with Chromakopia (Columbia) for the major last week.

Writing for Music Week, MITS co-chair Dan Chalmers said: “Wherever his journey has taken him, his commitment to seek out, nurture and champion the new generation of talent has been consistent, and seen him break some of the biggest acts of all time.

“But the sheer number of artists he’s helped propel to the forefront is just one part of what makes Jason stand out; he’s also proven just as steadfast in his dedication to nurturing a new, diverse generation of executives behind the scenes of the industry.”

Iley’s journey in the industry began in 1994 at Epic, before moving to Universal Music where he was instrumental in launching the careers of major artists such as Amy Winehouse, Keane and Sugababes.

He was appointed president of Mercury Records, working with stars including Sir Elton John, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Sir Paul McCartney, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Amy Macdonald, Jake Bugg, Chase & Status, and U2.

In 2013, Iley was named president of Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation, in New York before returning to the UK in 2014 to take on the role of chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK & Ireland, the company where his career had begun.

Under his leadership, Sony Music has launched initiatives to support a new generation of executives in the music industry, including a female-focused A&R Academy and that landmark childcare support scheme aimed at increasing the proportion of women in senior roles.

The company has also invested heavily in mental health provision, creating a new role for an in-house director of artist & employee wellbeing, Elton Jackson, and providing all employees with mandatory mental health management training, in collaboration with leading mental health charity Mind.

Since 2020, Iley has overseen the UK arm of Sony Music’s award-winning Social Justice Fund, which supports anti-racist initiatives in Britain. Under his leadership, the company has awarded £2.2million in grants to 22 charity partners investing in access to music education, backing criminal justice reform and supporting grassroots communities.

In October 2020, Iley was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his contributions to music and charity. He also served as chairman of the BRITs Committee, shaping the BRIT Awards from 2017 to 2019.

Celebrating its 32nd edition this year, the Music Industry Trusts Award is recognised as one of the benchmarks of achievement in the UK music business.

The MITS Award supports two key charities – the BRIT Trust and Nordoff & Robbins – and is sponsored by ASM Global, PPL, SJM Concerts and YouTube.

PHOTOS: John Marshall/JM Enternational