IDOL agrees global distribution and services partnership with City Slang

Independent distributor IDOL has agreed a global partnership with independent label City Slang.

IDOL will handle digital distribution, digital marketing and audience development for City Slang’s frontline and catalogue releases worldwide.

The label services partnership is designed to “ambitiously develop the roster’s digital footprint”, according to a statement.

The Berlin-based indie label will benefit from a digital marketing strategy powered by IDOL’s specialist audience development teams across an extensive global network. IDOL will also apply analytical expertise, using tools to monitor playlist additions and catalogue consumption.

As part of the deal, IDOL will service Caribou’s (pictured) upcoming album, Honey, due out on October 4, as well as music from Efterklang, Faux Real, Jessica Pratt, Lambrini Girls, Los Bitchos and Sprints, alongside classic acts Calexico, Tindersticks and Lambchop.

Pascal Bittard, founder and president of IDOL, said: “IDOL is delighted to partner with City Slang, a label that has not only built such a critically acclaimed roster over the years, but has continued to evolve and innovate, and is now one of the global standard-bearers of indie pop. We look forward to working closely together to apply our expertise, services and tools to building the careers of its many exceptional artists.”

Christof Ellinghaus, founder of City Slang, added: “IDOL’s audience development and marketing prowess is truly impressive, making this partnership the logical next step for City Slang. We look forward to working together to optimise our international campaigns and deliver the best results for our artists.”

IDOL’s agreement with City Slang follows further growth of its international roster, having signed Japanese imprint Schole Records, as well as US labels including Tokimonsta’s Young Art Records, Le Plan Recordings and Old Soul Music in the last 12 months.

The company also recently integrated royalties accounting software from Details and Eddy to automate the export of monthly royalty data from Labelcamp.

PHOTO: Fabrice Bourgelle