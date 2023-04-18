IDOL appoints Thomas Sharp Maxwell as general manager, USA

IDOL has appointed Nashville-based Thomas Sharp Maxwell as general Manager, USA, to lead the growth of its operations across North America.

Maxwell will focus on drawing new talent to the global artist and label services company’s US team and developing its local roster, as well as building long-term relationships with its partners.

Joining IDOL in 2016 as its first US employee, Maxwell was previously senior director, label development and A&R.

In recent years, he has led the signing of some of IDOL’s first North American label clients. These range from New York jazz label HighNote Records to neo-classical and ambient imprint Moderna Records, as well as recent signings including Montreal-based record label and creative agency House Of Youth in September 2022.

Maxwell has been instrumental in a number of key campaigns, including its partnership with Exceleration Music and the Ray Charles Foundation on the release of the True Genius box set, which has since amassed over a quarter of a billion streams.

Other successes include IDOL’s work with indie pop artist Ginger Root, under its partnership with Nashville-based Acrophase Records. This has grown Ginger Root’s Spotify monthly listeners from 135,000 to 1.1 million and YouTube subscribers from 8,000 to 251,000.

Prior to joining IDOL, Maxwell held roles at Universal Music Group Nashville, as well as in the streaming and live ticketing sectors.

Over the past few years, Thomas has had a central role in building IDOL’s global presence Pascal Bittard

Thomas Sharp Maxwell said: “One of the biggest blessings in this industry is the ability to work with music you’re truly passionate about, and for me, working at IDOL fulfils that notion everyday. I consider myself lucky to work amongst such a talented and experienced team and look forward to further developing the US office and playing a part in IDOL’s history as a whole.”

IDOL’s president, Pascal Bittard, added: “Over the past few years, Thomas has had a central role in building IDOL’s global presence. We’re excited to see the US team continue to grow under his leadership and develop its network of partnerships with forward-thinking labels and artists that share our independent mindset. ”

Maxwell’s promotion is IDOL’s latest move to bolster its US team, following the hiring of Allison Kleshefsky, its New York-based DSP editorial & partnerships lead last year.

The coming year will see the US team focus on strengthening IDOL’s brand in the local market, and centralising more services domestically. New label and artist signings are expected to be announced in the coming months.