IDOL appoints US label manager as it signs two new deals

IDOL has signed new deals for its North American division and made a key appointment.

The independent digital distributor and artist & label services company has partnered with Le Plan Recordings and Old Soul Music, as well as hiring a US label & project manager.

IDOL has expanded its agreement with New York-based Le Plan Recordings to provide worldwide digital distribution and marketing for all catalogue and frontline titles. The deal also includes audience development services, international coordination and physical distribution for new releases. IDOL’s previous agreement with Le Plan covered digital distribution for a select number of catalogue titles.

The new deal continues IDOL’s long-term relationship with Caravan Palace, which includes their new album Gangbusters Melody Club, out today (March 1). IDOL will exclusively distribute the band via Le Plan in North America, as well as offer direct distribution in France and selected territories worldwide.

To date, Caravan Palace have sold over 700,00 albums in the US, and achieved two RIAA certifications for Lone Digger (platinum) and Wonderland (gold).

IDOL has also signed a global distribution and marketing deal with Old Soul Music, the new North Carolina-based label launched by Austin Hart (also known as producer L’Orange). The label released its debut album from NappyHigh in October 2023, with its roster also including veteran rapper and producer J-Live and more.

Alongside these deals, Mandy Freebairn has joined IDOL’s US team as label & project manager to support its growing North American repertoire of artists and labels, as well as increase its marketing offering in the region. Based in New York, Freebairn will report to IDOL’s US general manager, Thomas Sharp Maxwell. Freebairn has joined IDOL from Omnian Music Group (Captured Tracks, 2MR and Sinderlyn), where she project managed releases from The Lemon Twigs, Widowspeak, Juan Wauters, Kedr Livanskiy and Tatyana.

The deals and new hire follow a series of recent US partnerships made by IDOL, including Young Art Records belonging to DJ/producer Tokimonsta in November 2023. IDOL also signed US hip-hop artist Erick the Architect in July 2023.

Thomas Sharp Maxwell, US general manager at IDOL, said: “As IDOL continues its growth in North America, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome two new imprints that align perfectly with IDOL’s ‘music-first’ ethos. Both Le Plan Recordings and Old Soul Music bring a new level of variety to our already eclectic roster of labels and artists, and we’re delighted to play a part in the future success of each – both in the US market and abroad.”

Laurent Masset, founding owner at Le Plan Recordings, said: “I'm excited to extend my partnership with IDOL, and to start this new chapter with the release of Caravan Palace’s new album. We’ve achieved tremendous success with the band in the US already and with the help of IDOL's’ Audience Development team, we're hoping to keep growing their fanbase.This partnership will also help us in our international development considering IDOL’s strong European presence.”

Austin Hart (AKA L'Orange), owner & CEO at Old Soul Music, added: "At Old Soul Music, we’re extremely excited about our partnership with IDOL. When we first started this company, we wanted to do something new and something human. With IDOL’s forward-thinking philosophy and unwavering dedication to label support, it was a natural fit to partner together.

“In a world where so many people working music are passionate about everything except the work, it’s a pleasure and an honour to partner with a company that is as excited as we are to put in the time and effort to help artists. Together, we’re looking forward to creating the change we want to see both in the industry and in artists’ lives."