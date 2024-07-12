IDOL integrates Curve, Details and eddy to streamline artist royalty processing

IDOL has integrated with Downtown-owned Curve, as well as Details and eddy to enhance its royalty processing offering.

Distributed labels and artists using the newly integrated royalty companies can now have monthly sales data automatically exported to those royalty processing companies in the formats they require. The integration will remove the need to manually transfer the data, which both saves time and minimises risk of error for IDOL’s partners.

Labels including Baco Records, B3SCI Records and Moderna Records are among the first to test the new tool, with further clients of the independent digital distributor and artist & label services company expected to follow.

The integration is discussed as part of a label services feature in the new edition of Music Week.

IDOL plans to integrate with more royalty processing companies to eventually make automated delivery of data available to all its partners.

The new integration is available to IDOL's distributed labels and artists via the company's inhouse dashboard, offering analytics and marketing tools such as playlist monitoring, insights on catalogue consumption, financial reports and smartlinks.

Sylvain Morton (pictured), director of distribution at IDOL, said: “Integrating Curve, Details and eddy into our service offering is just the first step to ensuring all IDOL partners have one less hurdle when it comes to accurately and efficiently calculating artists’ royalty payments. By partnering with expert businesses in this field rather than developing the technology ourselves, we’re facilitating a hassle-free process for our clients, as well as ensuring that IDOL can continue to focus efforts on what we do best – delivering the highest level of attention and marketing services to our roster.”

Nicolas Hyatt, co-owner at Moderna Records, said: “IDOL’s own back-end technology has proven to be an extremely reliable and user-friendly analytical tool that provides valuable insight into our artists’ digital performance. Now, with the added benefit of automated royalty processing, we can further streamline our operations via IDOL’s trusted third-party software partners.”

IDOL’s new royalty service integrations follows further growth of its international roster, having signed a global distribution and marketing deal with Japanese neo-classical imprint Schole Records in March. The signing marks IDOL’s commitment to growing its selective roster across key territories, with Japan making up the world’s second largest recorded music market, according to IFPI.

IDOL also signed key deals with Erick The Architect, Afro B, Yemi Alade and Tokimonsta’s Young Art Records in 2023.

The company operates its own digital distribution platform, Labelcamp, which offers supply chain management tools and analytics dashboards to its distributed partners. It is also available as a product for third-party labels and distributors, and is used by the likes of PIAS, Because, Concord and Ditto.