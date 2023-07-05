IDOL signs Erick The Architect to artist services deal

IDOL has agreed a global artist services deal with Erick The Architect, the rapper, producer and founding member of Brooklyn hip-hop trio Flatbush Zombies.

The independent digital distributor will handle worldwide digital distribution, as well as global marketing, for all upcoming releases.

The first release will be Erick The Architect’s upcoming single, Parkour, which drops on July 11. IDOL’s US team will work closely with management at Quincy Jones Productions on release strategy and audience development, including channel management.

Parkour was produced by Grammy and Mercury Prize-winning artist, songwriter and producer James Blake, a long-term collaborator. It will be the first track from Erick The Architect’s debut solo album.

Set to be released next year via his own label, Architect Recording Company, the album will include a number of high-profile artist features. It is set to build on the success of his first solo EP, Future Proof in 2021. He also featured on Jungle’s 2023 single Candle Flame.

The signing marks an expansion of IDOL’s US operations, and extends IDOL’s roster of direct deals with artists and their management teams. To date, these have included 2023 Grammy nominee Ibrahim Maalouf, as well as La Femme, Lomepal and Jazzy Bazz.

The deal with Erick the Architect follows Thomas Maxwell’s recent promotion to general manager, USA to head up IDOL’s North American operations.

The company has agreed new partnerships with Fire Records, Soundway Records and Gondwana Records over the past 18 months.

The new deal with Erick marks a significant milestone for our US team as well as the company’s wider international ambitions Pascal Bittard

Erick the Architect said: “When I was first introduced to IDOL, I had a solid piece of music (my new album) and I felt that it had to be nourished by the right individuals, considering I’ve been working on it for almost four years. Considering how special it is to me, I wanted to work with a team of people who saw my vision and believed in it just as much as I do. Working with IDOL has been such a joy, they’ve identified how well my music can, and will, perform internationally and believe in the ability for it to span all across the world. It means a lot to me to work alongside them. They are an efficient, extremely competent and personable company and I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

Jordan Abrams, artist manager and A&R at Quincy Jones Productions, said: “IDOL makes for an incredible partner for Erick's upcoming album. They look at each step in the album development/creation along with promotion using a global lens. The team is thorough and has spent the past year with us prepping for one of Erick's biggest moments in his career. With an emphasis on independence, we’re able to shape an elaborate roll-out while pushing new boundaries at every corner. We are extremely grateful for all the support and groundwork they continue to give Erick, and we look forward to building all the foundations of this generational talent.”

Pascal Bittard, president of IDOL, added: “As IDOL continues to strengthen its presence in the North American market, the new deal with Erick marks a significant milestone for our US team as well as the company’s wider international ambitions. Joining IDOL with an already impressive body of work under his belt, both as a rapper and producer, we are beyond excited to be working with an artist harnessing the level of talent and creativity displayed by Erick. With much planned over the coming months, we look forward to working with him and his team at Quincy Jones Productions to help execute his vision for a landmark debut solo album.”