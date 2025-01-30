IDOL signs global label deals with Mexican Summer and Dom Recs

Independent distributor IDOL has agreed global partnerships with Brooklyn-based Mexican Summer and Dom Recs, the new label from industry veterans Dan Petruzzi and Roxy Summers.

Both labels will receive worldwide digital distribution, marketing and audience development services under their respective deals.

IDOL provides artist and label services to its curated roster. It will service Mexican Summer’s frontline and catalogue releases, with its roster spanning independent artists Cate Le Bon, Hayden Pedigo, Sessa, Jessica Pratt, Connan Mockasin, L'Rain, Photay and Zsela, among others.

As well as utilising IDOL’s audience development division, Mexican Summer will have access to their inhouse platform and analytics tools, to unlock new international audiences and online fan communities for its artists.

Keith Abrahamsson, label president & co-founder at Mexican Summer, said: “Our new partnership with IDOL ushers in a dynamic new phase for our label. As the music industry continues to evolve, we'll be working alongside their visionary team to chart new territory. Their track record of excellence and innovative approach will enable us to amplify our artists' presence, reach new audiences and deepen their impact in the global music community.”

Nancy Tovar, VP commercial development at Mexican Summer, said: “We’re excited to be joining IDOL, whose exceptional audience development team and advanced analytics platform will be pivotal in our strategic next steps forward. This partnership marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Mexican Summer, as we continue to support our talented artists in connecting with even more fans around the world. We're eager to work together to unlock new possibilities for their growth and success.”

Our new partnership with IDOL ushers in a dynamic new phase for our label Keith Abrahamsson

IDOL will also handle releases from Dom Recs, the new label co-founded by Dan Petruzzi (Okay Player, Tonal Agency) and Roxy Summers (Roxy Cottontail).

Georgie, the new album from indie rock singer-songwriter Twin Shadow, will be Dom Recs’ first ever album release in early 2025. Other releases include a new album from Grammy-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker, which features Estelle.

Dan Petruzzi, co-founder at Dom Recs said: “The team at IDOL feels like nothing less than an extension of our label. As a new company, that kind of support, care, and expertise is essential for our early success – a true partnership.”

Thomas Sharp Maxwell, general manager US, said: “Mexican Summer’s dedication to releasing quality music, uninhibited by genre or form, perfectly embodies the spirit we pride ourselves on at IDOL. It’s also a privilege to be working alongside Dom Recs right from the label’s inception. We deeply respect both labels’ desire to work with a truly independent partner and we look forward to playing a part in bringing their releases to life.”

Both new signings continue to drive IDOL’s growth in North America. The company has more than doubled its US revenues over the last five years from partnerships with Exceleration Music, Moderna, Young Art Records, as well as projects with artists such as Four Tet, Erick the Architect, La Femme, and soundtracks from gaming giant Ubisoft.

IDOL’s international division has appointed ex-PIAS label manager, Camille Floch, as international marketing and label services coordinator to support its developing client base. The division is led by Constance de Bosredon, who continues to drive its strategy and expansion, having been promoted to head of international – marketing & label services in 2024.

Constance de Bosredon, head of International at IDOL, added: “The US has been key to our international development and these signings are new milestones in the growth we've had in the market in recent years, across both our local team and the range of services we offer. We're excited to welcome Camille to support the international division and add more resources for our partners worldwide. I look forward to continuing to develop our partnerships with forward-thinking labels and artists alongside our brilliant team.”