IDOL signs Yemi Alade and Afro B as global expansion ramps up

IDOL has signed global artist services deals for two Yemi Alade (pictured) and Afro B.

Pascal Bittard, president of the independent digital distributor, said the signings will help further the company’s global reach.

Nigerian artist Yemi Alade signs via her own record company, Effyzzie Music and is working with IDOL on her upcoming seventh studio album, due later this year. Alade has 1,899,311 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Afro B is based in London and presents an Afrobeats show on Capital Xtra. The DJ will release a run of singles this year, with his fourth album due to follow in 2024, featuring Stefflon Don,Will.I.Am, Pitbull and more.

IDOL will handle worldwide digital distribution for both acts, working closely with their teams on strategy, marketing, international co-ordination, audience development and channel management.

The deals were led by Thibaut Mullings, head of label development and A&R, Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Mullings has 15 years of experience working with artists including Oumou Sangaré, Ballaké Sissoko, Serge Ibaka, Patoranking and more. He played a key role in IDOL’s development of SuperJazzClub.

We’ve spent half a decade laying the groundwork in Southern Africa; strengthening our position across the territory Thibaut Mullings, IDOL

Mullings said: “We’ve spent half a decade laying the groundwork in Southern Africa; strengthening our position across the territory and exploring the diversity of the Sub-Saharan markets through conferences, festivals, studio sessions, business discussions and new partnerships. We are now reaching a stage where IDOL’s selectivity, local appeal and international reach are producing results for our partners as well as attracting African artists with global ambition.”

IDOL has also appointed Christophe Mauberqué as head of international A&R, with a remit to to continue driving business development outside of Europe. His previous roles include posts at !K7 Music and La Baleine (now known as Bigwax).

Mauberqué said:“I've followed IDOL's international expansion with great interest in recent years and I'm beyond excited to join the company at such a key moment of its development. By sharing the same ethos of quality over quantity, as well as championing 100% self-funded independence, the team and I will work closely to continue broadening IDOL’s global presence.”

IDOL also runs a subsidiary publication Pan African Music (PAM), covering music and culture from the African continent and its diaspora. Founded in 2017, it now boasts 60 contributors in 16 countries.

IDOL president Pascal Bittard said:“We are delighted to welcome Afro B and Yemi Alade into our diverse, international roster. IDOL has close ties to the Sub-Saharan region, and we’re glad to be furthering our global reach with the addition of two highly talented artists. I look forward to working closely with the artists and their teams over the coming months, as well as with Christophe as we continue on this exciting period of growth.”