IDOL to provide label services to Full Time Hobby and alternative rock imprint Hassle Records

Independent distributor IDOL has agreed a global partnership with Full Time Hobby and its sister alternative rock imprint, Hassle Records, to provide label services.

IDOL will handle worldwide digital distribution, marketing and audience development for both London-based labels’ frontline and catalogue releases, excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

IDOL’s specialist marketing and audience development division will work closely with Full Time Hobby, Hassle Records and their artists to build international audiences and online fan communities. IDOL will also employ analytical tools to monitor playlists additions and consumption.

2025 will mark Full Time Hobby’s 21st anniversary, with the label and its Hassle imprint having developed artists including Ghostwoman, Michael Nau, Squirrel Flower, The Saxophones, Casey and more. Under the agreement, IDOL will service new releases from artists including Bananagun (pictured), Canty and Tunng, as well as upcoming Hassle Records music from Brutus, Dead Pioneers and Jools.

Roo Currier, UK general manager at IDOL, said: “We have long been admirers of Full Time Hobby and Hassle Records, with both sharing IDOL’s artist-first ethos and independent values. We look forward to further developing both labels' eclectic rosters as they embark on an ambitious new phase of growth.”

Nigel Adams, co-founder of Full Time Hobby & Hassle Records, said: “In an ever-changing music industry landscape, Wez [Westley, co-owner] and I were drawn to work with IDOL as they’re independent, have a focus and attention to detail combined with an ability to compete on a global scale. We share much the same ethos and feel like we’ve found the ideal partner to grow our labels further – we’re excited to celebrate our 21st anniversary with them next year and work together on new releases from artists like Tunng, Canty, Dead Pioneers, Ghostwoman and more.”

Rayen Gonzalez (photo credit Lily Haddadi)

To support its growing client base, IDOL has appointed Rayen Gonzalez as DSP editorial & partnerships manager (UK). Based in London, Gonzalez has previously held a digital coordinator role at PIAS, and will report to IDOL’s UK general manager Roo Currier, and head of DSP editorial & partnerships Paul Pétel.

IDOL continues to expand its European footprint, with the distributor signing Berlin-based label City Slang in September. Other deals within the last year include US labels Le Plan Recordings, Old Soul Music and Tokimonsta’s Young Art Records, as well as Japanese imprint Schole Records.

In July, IDOL also integrated royalty accounting software from Details and Eddy to automate delivery of its distributed clients monthly sales data.