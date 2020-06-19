IFPI opens Nairobi office headed by Angela Ndambuki

IFPI has opened its first regional office in Sub-Saharan (S-SA) Africa.

Based in Nairobi, the office will be headed by the newly appointed regional director Angela Ndambuki, who will work across the region’s 46 countries to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music.

IFPI CEO Frances Moore said: “Sub-Saharan Africa has an incredibly exciting and diverse music landscape. The opening of our office in Nairobi demonstrates IFPI’s focus and commitment to the region and will enable us to better champion issues affecting the local recording industry and support the further development of the music market in these countries.

“I’m delighted that Angela is joining the global IFPI team to spearhead our work in the S-SA region and support its growing recording industry. Angela is enormously talented and comes with a wealth of experience. We would also like to thank Rob Hooijer whose work as the regional coordinator has helped us expand our presence in the region and laid the groundwork for the opening of our office in S-SA. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with him.”

Ndambuki takes on the regional role immediately, moving on from her position as CEO at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), the East African State’s nationwide trade lobby and member of the International Chambers of Commerce (ICC).

Ndambuki said: “I am looking forward to working on strengthening the copyright industry in S-SA, both in policy and operations, especially in light of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.”

Ndambuki is the former CEO of the Performers’ Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK). She was previously a member of pop act Tattu.

According to IFPI’s recently released Global Music Report, in 2019, recorded music industry revenues for Africa and the Middle East grew by 15.9 % to $101 million (£81m).