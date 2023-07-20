IFPI's Frances Moore to retire at the end of 2023 after three decades at the global trade body

IFPI has revealed that Frances Moore has decided to retire from her position as chief executive officer at the end of 2023.

IFPI’s longest-serving leader, she has led the trade body since 2010 through a period of change and growth for the sector.

Moore has agreed to remain with IFPI to the year-end in order to assure a seamless transition and help in the global search for her successor. IFPI and its national group network represent some 8,000 members, including record labels of all types and sizes from 70 countries around the world.

In a statement, the IFPI main board said: “We thank Frances for all of her many accomplishments navigating IFPI through arguably the most demanding and complex period of modern music’s history. At once, she has led us through music’s digital transition and the industry’s expansion worldwide, enabling a return to growth that mutually benefits artists, labels and the broader music ecosystem. Not only has she herself been an excellent and effective advocate for labels and creators, but Frances has built an incredible team of professionals to assure that her legacy will carry on.”

Frances Moore said: “After three decades with IFPI, 13 of which as its global CEO, it is time for me to hang up my spurs!?I have loved working for IFPI and the recording industry and feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve in this role. I am very proud and appreciative of the IFPI team, both now and over the years. Every achievement has been the result of a team effort. ?

“I have had the good fortune of living through so much of the industry’s transformation from analogue to digital. On my first day at IFPI 30 years ago, I was dealing with legislation on blank tape levies and here we are today dealing with legislation on AI!”

Moore led the recording industry through its digital transition, educating policymakers worldwide about the role of record labels, the value of music and creators’ rights.

Under her leadership, IFPI acted to protect copyright online. In 2021, Moore was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to the music industry.

During her tenure, IFPI played a role in lobbying for the EU Copyright Directive, extension of EU copyright protection on recordings to 70 years and the establishment of broadcast and public performance rights in China in 2020.

A barrister by profession, Moore joined IFPI in 1994 as regional director for Europe, following many years representing American and European companies in the retail and electronics sector.