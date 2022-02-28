Ignition Records promotes Clare Byrne to general manager

Ignition Records has promoted Clare Byrne to the position of general manager at the company.

Clare Byrne has been with Ignition since 2007, most recently as Head Of Marketing, presiding over successful campaigns including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ No.1 album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1. (2011-2021) and the Oasis live album Knebworth 1996.

Byrne was formerly at Warner Music UK from 2002-2007 as creative production manager, working across repertoire on domestic and US labels including Reprise, Sire, Transgressive Records, Nonesuch and Sub Pop.

Ignition Records director Alec McKinlay said: “We are delighted to announce Clare’s promotion to general manager. Clare has been a key member of the team since she joined the company. Her extensive experience, love of music, meticulous attention to detail and dedication make her perfect for the role.”

Clare Byrne said: “I’m proud to have been part of Ignition’s growth over the years and fortunate to have worked with some incredible artists. We are fully focused on each release, dedicating the time, attention and resource they deserve, and value close relationships with management and our partners who share our ambitions.

“I welcome this opportunity to lead the fantastic label team as we continue to build on our success developing long-term and meaningful engagement for our artists with their fans.”

Ignition Records roster includes Stereophonics, whose 12th studio album Oochya! is released on March 4, along with Courteeners and Dylan John Thomas.

Ignition also releases Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, through the artist’s label Sour Mash Records, and the Oasis catalogue through the band’s Big Brother Recordings label.