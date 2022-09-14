Impala and AudioSalad announce Europe-wide partnership

IMPALA has announced a new partnership with US-based tech company AudioSalad, as part of the Friends of IMPALA programme.

AudioSalad offers a range of services for independent labels, distributors, and rightsholders, including technology that allows clients to streamline their digital operations and implement their preferred licensing strategy.

Working with a wide range of global independent music companies and DSPs, AudioSalad provides a platform for clients to manage their repertoire and reliably deliver to market.



A closer collaboration with independent record labels members of IMPALA was a logical development for both parties, with European indies eager to benefit from AudioSalad’s deep knowledge of the digital world.



AudioSalad European representative Tom Deakin will be present in Hamburg during Reeperbahn festival and will take this opportunity to meet with various IMPALA members also in Germany for the IMPALA annual general meeting.



Helen Smith (pictured), IMPALA’s executive chair commented: “It’s great to see AudioSalad joining our Friends programme. Metadata and asset management are central to grow the revenue for artists, record labels and distributors and AudioSalad are a valuable partner for the sector.”



Tom Deakin, AudioSalad’s head of EMEA added: “I’m delighted that AudioSalad is now part of IMPALA, an organisation that plays such a huge role in the European independent music sector. As a member of IMPALA’s Friends Programme, we will be at hand to share and advise on all things tech and supply chain, which will not only benefit IMPALA but also its members and the wider independent community in Europe.”