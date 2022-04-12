IMPALA and Julie's Bicycle launch carbon calculator for independent music sector

European independent music companies’ association IMPALA and environmental non-profit Julie’s Bicycle have launched a carbon calculator designed for the independent music sector.

The tool aims to help IMPALA members measure their impact on the planet, thereby achieving their climate goals. It is based on Creative Green Tools developed by Julie’s Bicycle, and tailored to the needs of independent record companies.

IMPALA has previously declared its ambition for a climate positive membership by 2030, with an interim net zero target for 2026.

Available to all IMPALA members, the tool is released ahead of Music Declares Emergency's Turn Up The Volume week of music industry climate action. IMPALA and Julie's Bicycle will introduce the tool and the basic principles of carbon accounting, and sustainability in general, at a webinar on April 20.



Alison Tickell, founder and CEO of Julie’s Bicycle and adviser to IMPALA’s task force, said: "Having a custom-made calculator and a standardised framework for the recorded sector is a big step towards taking full responsibility. We are happy to be supporting IMPALA members on their mission to reach carbon neutrality."



Horst Weidenmüller, chair of IMPALA’s task force, added: “Having published our own report, we want to make carbon accounting as simple as possible and accessible to all companies across Europe, and this tool will help us achieve that. This is what will really make the difference."

Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA, said: “Our core group of supporting members who supported this have really led the way. It’s thanks to them that we now have our custom tool. We look forward to presenting our calculator on 20 April during Music Declares Emergency's Turn Up The Volume week.”

.