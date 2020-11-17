IMPALA announces 20th anniversary celebrations

European independent music body IMPALA is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of the IMPALA 20 project.

The organisation now represents 5,000 independent music companies and national associations in 30 countries across Europe, and has announced details of a year-long celebration.



A new IMPALA 20 blog will house a series of posts, interviews, playlists and events, beginning this week with the history of IMPALA in 20 milestones.



The programme will also feature a series of 20-minute interviews with key independent executives discussing IMPALA’s priority subjects, such as Covid-19, diversity, Brexit, sustainability, digital, finance and the European copyright directive.

IMPALA’s members can look back at our 20 milestones with a sense of achievement Helen Smith, IMPALA



Helen Smith, IMPALA executive chair, said: “IMPALA’s members can look back at our 20 milestones with a sense of achievement. This year alone has seen a seismic shift. Looking forward, the IMPALA 20 blog will put the spotlight on what we do behind the scenes to increase value for independent labels and artists.”



IMPALA chair Francesca Trainini added: “More than ever, this is a crucial time for the independents. My role as chair is to steer the ship as we navigate the next chapter, choppy waters and all. Top priorities for me include making sure the whole sector benefits from IMPALA’s work and sustainable growth.”

